P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIN opened at $5.91 on Friday. P&F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P&F Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

