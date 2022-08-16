Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $342,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

