Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces $0.97 Quarterly Dividend

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Phillips 66 has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Phillips 66 has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $10.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.
In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $342,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
