Pier Capital LLC Acquires 16,301 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Silvergate Capital worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,083,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 11,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Insider Transactions at Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.