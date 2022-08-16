Pier Capital LLC Has $6.02 Million Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,350 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 9,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Anavex Life Sciences

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,509.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

