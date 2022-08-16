Pier Capital LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bloom Energy worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 212,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,808. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,446 shares of company stock worth $977,690. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

