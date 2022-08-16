Pier Capital LLC Invests $7.63 Million in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 434,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $68,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Expensify by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,086,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 186,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $20,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,178,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 18,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

