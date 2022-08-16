Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pier Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Itron worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,275,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,171,000 after buying an additional 602,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Itron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 6,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,404. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $86.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

