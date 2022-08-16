Pier Capital LLC Sells 195 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Exponent worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exponent by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.61. 3,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,234 shares of company stock valued at $917,400. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.