Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,390.59

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 62.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $343,390.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 88.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00221897 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001503 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00482441 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,390,841 coins and its circulating supply is 437,130,405 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

