Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.