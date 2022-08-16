Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
