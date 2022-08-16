Piper Sandler Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $288.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.00. 1,103,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,970. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
