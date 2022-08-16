Piper Sandler Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $288.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $256.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.00. 1,103,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,970. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after purchasing an additional 317,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

