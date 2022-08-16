PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Tops $0.0010

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $2,085.76 and approximately $29.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 102.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,079.73 or 0.99753056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00220566 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00135040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00255728 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00052156 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005556 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

XPTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

