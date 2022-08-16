PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Stock Up 3.5 %

About PlayAGS

Shares of NYSE AGS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,625. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

