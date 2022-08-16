PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.34 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $184.56 million and $13.34 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001810 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,074.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00129100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00067730 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

