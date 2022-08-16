Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22.
