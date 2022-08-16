Plustick Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Plustick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 4.1% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Bloom Energy worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.
NYSE:BE traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,808. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
