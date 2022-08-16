PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.39. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at PMV Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.