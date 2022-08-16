PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.39. PMV Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 153 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

