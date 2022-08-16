Polis (POLIS) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Polis has a market capitalization of $330,101.89 and $1.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005356 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00582460 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000357 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00192392 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

