PolkaDomain Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $170,585.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.