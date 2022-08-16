PolkaDomain Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $170,585.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002336 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037184 BTC.
PolkaDomain Profile
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
Buying and Selling PolkaDomain
