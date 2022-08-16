PolkaFoundry Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $8.53 million and $256,731.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.