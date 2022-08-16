PolkaWar Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $607,932.44 and approximately $225,988.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036954 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
