Populous (PPT) Hits Market Cap of $7.34 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Populous has a total market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $211,837.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

