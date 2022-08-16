Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,232,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 830,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:POR opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,499.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

