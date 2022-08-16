Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $246,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2,221.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of APO opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.