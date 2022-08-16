Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Premier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.63-2.75 EPS.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. 2,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Premier Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier by 21.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

