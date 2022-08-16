Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in July

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the July 15th total of 492,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Primerica Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PRI traded down $1.21 on Monday, hitting $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,191. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Primerica

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 282.3% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

