Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.13. 1,468,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,013. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $80.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

