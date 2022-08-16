Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,300 Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 71.4% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance

PFDR stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

