Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Makes New $245,000 Investment in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 107,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

