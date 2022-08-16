Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Takes $334,000 Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mandiant by 334,307.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 217,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MNDT opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

