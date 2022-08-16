Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $237.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

