Project Pai 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,257.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1,257.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00058558 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,736,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,645,898 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

