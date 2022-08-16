ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 184.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,707,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,108,221 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 931,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 481,325 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.