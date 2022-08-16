ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital cut ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.00.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance
PRQR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.80. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR)
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
- Is Uber Bait and Switching Its Way to Profitability?
Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.