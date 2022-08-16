ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.78 and last traded at $54.60. Approximately 24,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 54,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.21.

ProShares Ultra Financials Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UYG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the second quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 793.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

