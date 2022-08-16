Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.
