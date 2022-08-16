PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading 22.3% Higher

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) traded up 22.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Up 22.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.18.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.