PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.94. 430,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,630,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $11,846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 456,593 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

