Public Mint Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,832.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $16,832.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00035203 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Public Mint Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

