Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

