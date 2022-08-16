QASH One Day Trading Volume Tops $94,008.00 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. QASH has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $94,008.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QASH has traded down 80.6% against the dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

