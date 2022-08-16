QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,249. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its 200-day moving average is $146.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.