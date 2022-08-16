Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Tops $35.37 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $35.37 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $113.71 or 0.00471053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.82 or 0.01875859 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001906 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00248288 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Quant Profile

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

