Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QTRX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 922,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,236. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

