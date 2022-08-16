QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CFO Elias Nader Sells 1,876 Shares

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,876 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $15,495.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,078.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,372. QuickLogic Co. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.73.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

