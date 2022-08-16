Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. 3,225,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,426. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,501 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

