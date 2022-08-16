Radicle (RAD) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Radicle (RAD) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $75.91 million and $5.39 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00009754 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,102.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003962 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00127795 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036004 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00066436 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
