Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

RDWR traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,521. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 177.31, a P/E/G ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.06. Radware has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,580,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radware by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,068,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,141,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

