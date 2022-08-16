Rage Fan (RAGE) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $112,817.02 and approximately $12,418.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036938 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.