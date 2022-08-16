Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) vs. Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Head to Head Review

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) and Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Decibel Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rani Therapeutics $2.72 million 212.36 -$8.33 million ($1.03) -11.41 Decibel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.82 million ($2.39) -1.84

Rani Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Decibel Therapeutics. Rani Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decibel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rani Therapeutics N/A -19.18% -18.45% Decibel Therapeutics N/A -45.06% -34.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rani Therapeutics and Decibel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rani Therapeutics and Decibel Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rani Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Decibel Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 100.87%. Decibel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 298.63%. Given Decibel Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Decibel Therapeutics is more favorable than Rani Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.3% of Rani Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.3% of Decibel Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rani Therapeutics beats Decibel Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin. The company's lead gene therapy product candidate is DB-OTO to provide hearing to individuals born with profound hearing loss due to mutation of the otoferlin gene. It is also developing DB-ATO and AAV.201, a gene therapy program designed to restore balance in patients with bilateral vestibulopathy by regenerating lost hair cells within the vestibule; DB-020 for the prevention of cisplatin-induced hearing loss, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AAV.103 to restore hearing in individuals with a gap junction beta-2 (GJB2) deficiency; AAV.104 to restore hearing in individuals with stereocilin (STRC) deficiency; and cochlear hair cell regeneration program, an AAV-based gene therapy that utilizes cell-selective expression of reprogramming factors to convert supporting cells into outer hair cells. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop gene therapies for monogenic forms of congenital hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Hearing Inc. and changed its name to Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2014. Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

