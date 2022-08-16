Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $312.21 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

